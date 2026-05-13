Enbridge Offers Combination of Yield, Stability and Growth Potential

is a Partner and Portfolio Manager at Lord Abbett. Mr. Azeez leads Lord Abbett’s value equity team and contributes to the management of the firm’s dividend and Large Cap Value strategies. Mr. Azeez joined Lord Abbett in 2002 and was named partner in 2023. Prior to his current role, he served as a portfolio manager on the firm’s taxable fixed income team, as an equity research analyst, director of public fund marketing and advisor consultant at Lord Abbett. He has worked in the financial services industry since 2002. He earned a B.A. in economics and business from Lafayette College and is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.