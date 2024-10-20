The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Healthcare >> Analyst Interviews >> October 20, 2024

Cidara’s Long-Acting Antiviral Drug Could Be a Game Changer

Brozak, Steve
Steve Brozak is the Managing Partner and President of WBB Securities, LLC. In 2013, Dr. Brozak was selected as a top analyst in the pharmaceuticals sector by the StarMine/Financial Times Industry Analyst Awards. He also was named to The Wall Street Journal’s “Best on the Street” list in the category of medical equipment and supplies. Earlier, Dr. Brozak worked in finance at Alex. Brown & Sons, Cowen & Company, Dean Witter and Salomon Brothers. Dr. Brozak has written for Nature, The British Medical Journal and Brain Stimulation. He is also a contributor to Forbes and ABC News. He received a B.A. degree and an MBA from Columbia University and a Doctorate in Medical Humanities — DMH — from Drew University. He served in the United States Marine Corps, retiring as a lieutenant colonel. Profile
Word count: 2,018

TWST: First please introduce your firm and your coverage. You recently said that this is a very problematic market. Why so? What prompts the change in your

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Premier Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)
Interview with the CEO: Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NURPF)
Interview with the President and Executive Chairman: NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Profitability Strategy Pays Off for Bank IT Company Q2 Holdings
Three Mid-Cap Names Using Their Balance Sheets to Create Value
Look Beyond Traditional Emerging Markets for More Diversification, Less Risk
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Cidara’s Long-Acting Antiviral Drug Could Be a Game Changer
Spotting Potential in the High-Risk, High Reward Neuroscience Space
New Drug Trials Spur Continued Interest in Anti-Obesity Space
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2024
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 