VICI Properties CEO: Why the Las Vegas Strip is an “Incomparable” Experiential Powerhouse

Financial Services >> CEO Interviews >> March 24, 2026
Key Takeaways: VICI Properties has transitioned from a Caesars-focused gaming REIT into a diversified "experiential" powerhouse, nearly tripling in size since its 2017 inception. While the company noted a cyclical softening in Las Vegas during 2025 due to reduced international travel and shifting "price-value" ratios, CEO Edward Pitoniak expressed a positive outlook for 2026 as operators recalibrate. A major strategic priority is the pending acquisition of Golden Entertainment's real estate, marking VICI's entry into the high-growth Las Vegas locals market. Leveraging an investment-grade credit rating and over $600 million in retained annual free cash flow, VICI targets a 10% total return through its 6% dividend yield combined with disciplined transaction activity. Profile
Edward B. Pitoniak is VICI Properties’ Chief Executive Officer and a member of its board of directors. Previously, he served as Vice Chairman of Realterm, a private equity real estate manager. From 2006 to 2019, Mr. Pitoniak served as an independent director at Ritchie Brothers (NYSE:RBA). In April 2014, Mr. Pitoniak became Managing Director of InnVest, a publicly listed REIT, responsible for recapitalizing the REIT and transitioning its management function from an external, third-party management model to an internal management model. He then served as Chairman from June 2015 to August 2016, when the REIT was sold and taken private. He also served as a director of Regal Lifestyle Communities (TSE:RLC) from 2012 until its sale in 2015. Mr. Pitoniak retired in 2009 from the position of President and Chief Executive Officer and Director of bcIMC Hospitality Group, a hotel property and brand ownership entity, where he was employed from 2004 to 2009. His career has also included roles at Intrawest Corporation and with Times Mirror Magazines, where he served as editor-in-chief and associate publisher with Ski Magazine. Mr. Pitoniak has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Amherst College. Profile
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TWST: You own the real estate of some of the most iconic properties on the Las Vegas Strip, but of course the company is bigger and broader than that market and those