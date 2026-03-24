VICI Properties CEO: Why the Las Vegas Strip is an “Incomparable” Experiential Powerhouse

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While the company noted a cyclical softening in Las Vegas during 2025 due to reduced international travel and shifting "price-value" ratios, CEO Edward Pitoniak expressed a positive outlook for 2026 as operators recalibrate

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A major strategic priority is the pending acquisition of Golden Entertainment's real estate, marking VICI's entry into the high-growth Las Vegas locals market

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Leveraging an investment-grade credit rating and over $600 million in retained annual free cash flow, VICI targets a 10% total return through its 6% dividend yield combined with disciplined transaction activity

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