Global Net Lease (GNL) CEO Michael Weil on Strategic Deleveraging and 2026 Growth Outlook

Financial Services >> CEO Interviews >> March 31, 2026
Key Takeaways: Global Net Lease has successfully completed a major strategic reorganization, transitioning into a single-tenant-focused net lease portfolio by disposing of its multi-tenant assets. Under CEO Michael Weil’s leadership, the company sold approximately $3.4 billion in assets, reducing debt by $2.8 billion and lowering its net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio from 8.4x to 6.7x. These moves earned the company investment-grade ratings from Fitch and S&P. Following a 2025 total return of 32%, GNL is now shifting from a disposition-heavy strategy to disciplined, accretive growth, prioritizing mission-critical industrial and retail properties in the U.S. and Europe while maintaining a robust stock repurchase program. Profile
Michael Weil has served as Chief Executive Officer and President of Global Net Lease, Inc. since September 2023 and as a Director since January 2017. He previously served as Chief Executive Officer of The Necessity Retail REIT. Through his leadership of a real estate platform managing nearly $30 billion in assets spanning health care, retail, office, industrial and distribution REITs, Mr. Weil has guided organizations through mergers and acquisitions, IPOs and internalizations. Earlier in his career, he served as Senior Vice President of Sales and Leasing at American Financial Realty Trust, overseeing a 33-million-square-foot portfolio. In 2013, Mr. Weil served as President of the Real Estate Investment Securities Association (now ADISA), where he was a long-time director. Mr. Weil attended George Washington University. Profile
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TWST: As an introduction for those who might not be familiar with Global Net Lease, what is important for the reader to know about the company and the property type that