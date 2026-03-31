Global Net Lease (GNL) CEO Michael Weil on Strategic Deleveraging and 2026 Growth Outlook

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Under CEO Michael Weil’s leadership, the company sold approximately $3.4 billion in assets, reducing debt by $2.8 billion and lowering its net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio from 8.4x to 6.7x

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These moves earned the company investment-grade ratings from Fitch and S&P

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Following a 2025 total return of 32%, GNL is now shifting from a disposition-heavy strategy to disciplined, accretive growth, prioritizing mission-critical industrial and retail properties in the U.S. and Europe while maintaining a robust stock repurchase program

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