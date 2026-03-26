The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> CEO Interviews >> March 26, 2026

OPAD Outlook: Offerpad CEO Brian Bair on Reaching 1,000 Transactions per Quarter in 2026

Key Takeaways: Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) is evolving into a multi-solution marketplace, moving beyond its core cash-offer model to include a Cash Offer Marketplace, renovation services, and premier brokerage solutions. To combat high interest rates and a "unicorn" housing market, the company has intentionally de-risked its balance sheet, focusing on a disciplined target of 1,000 transactions per quarter to achieve profitability in 2026. A major driver of this transformation is a bifurcated AI strategy that uses generative AI and computer vision to automate home inspections, refine acquisition pricing, and significantly increase capital velocity. Profile
Bair, Brian
Brian Bair serves as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Offerpad Solutions Inc., which he founded in 2015. He is responsible for the company’s overall strategy, platform vision, operating model design, and long-term growth direction, while guiding Offerpad’s evolution into a multi-solution residential real estate platform. Prior to Offerpad, Mr. Bair founded and led Bair Group Real Estate from 2008 to 2015. He also co-founded Lexington Financial Services and Bridgeport Financial Services, businesses focused on residential acquisition, renovation, and resale strategies. Earlier in his career, he advised national organizations on large-scale residential portfolio acquisition and asset optimization. Mr. Bair was recognized as a 2026 Inman Power Player for his impact in the real estate industry. Profile
Carpenter, Chris
Chris Carpenter serves as Chief Operating Officer at Offerpad, where he oversees product, technology, data, marketing, broker services, and conversion optimization across the company’s platform. Mr. Carpenter brings more than 20 years of experience leading enterprise operations, transformation initiatives, and operating model redesigns across Fortune 500 companies and private equity-backed organizations. Prior to joining Offerpad, he co-founded WellOrg Partners, where he advised executive teams on performance optimization, operating discipline, and large-scale organizational transformation. Previously, he led enterprise integration, business restructuring, and multi-division operational improvement initiatives as the senior transformation executive at WarnerMedia. Mr. Carpenter earned a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy with a concentration in Information Systems from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, graduating with highest honors and receiving the Bronze Tablet distinction. Profile
Word count: 3,687

TWST: Give us a brief background and history on the company — the what, when, and why of your founding Offerpad.

Mr. Bair: We founded

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
GE Aerospace (General Electric Company)
Walmart Inc.
IBM (International Business Machines Corp.)
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
OPAD Outlook: Offerpad CEO Brian Bair on Reaching 1,000 Transactions per Quarter in 2026
CEO Matt Ehrlichman on How Porch Group’s Data-Driven Insurance Model is Disrupting Legacy Carrier
VICI Properties CEO: Why the Las Vegas Strip is an "Incomparable" Experiential Powerhouse
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Insurance Companies Provide Ballast in Tough Markets
Nintendo (NTDOY) 35% Upside: Why a $15B Cash Balance Protects Margins from Volatile Memory Pricing
Building an Active Bond ETF Strategy Around Volatility and Risk Control
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Real Estate Tech Analysis: Why JLL, Zillow, Compass, and The Real Brokerage Are at a 2026 Strategic Crossroads
Oppenheimer Analyst on BDC Outlook: Why ARCC, GBDC, and OBDC are Pricing in Recession-Level Losses
Argenx Builds Momentum on Strong Execution and Expanding Indications
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2026
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 