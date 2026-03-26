OPAD Outlook: Offerpad CEO Brian Bair on Reaching 1,000 Transactions per Quarter in 2026

Financial Services >> CEO Interviews >> March 26, 2026
Key Takeaways: Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) is evolving into a multi-solution marketplace, moving beyond its core cash-offer model to include a Cash Offer Marketplace, renovation services, and premier brokerage solutions. To combat high interest rates and a "unicorn" housing market, the company has intentionally de-risked its balance sheet, focusing on a disciplined target of 1,000 transactions per quarter to achieve profitability in 2026. A major driver of this transformation is a bifurcated AI strategy that uses generative AI and computer vision to automate home inspections, refine acquisition pricing, and significantly increase capital velocity. Profile
Brian Bair serves as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Offerpad Solutions Inc., which he founded in 2015. He is responsible for the company’s overall strategy, platform vision, operating model design, and long-term growth direction, while guiding Offerpad’s evolution into a multi-solution residential real estate platform. Prior to Offerpad, Mr. Bair founded and led Bair Group Real Estate from 2008 to 2015. He also co-founded Lexington Financial Services and Bridgeport Financial Services, businesses focused on residential acquisition, renovation, and resale strategies. Earlier in his career, he advised national organizations on large-scale residential portfolio acquisition and asset optimization. Mr. Bair was recognized as a 2026 Inman Power Player for his impact in the real estate industry. Profile
Chris Carpenter serves as Chief Operating Officer at Offerpad, where he oversees product, technology, data, marketing, broker services, and conversion optimization across the company’s platform. Mr. Carpenter brings more than 20 years of experience leading enterprise operations, transformation initiatives, and operating model redesigns across Fortune 500 companies and private equity-backed organizations. Prior to joining Offerpad, he co-founded WellOrg Partners, where he advised executive teams on performance optimization, operating discipline, and large-scale organizational transformation. Previously, he led enterprise integration, business restructuring, and multi-division operational improvement initiatives as the senior transformation executive at WarnerMedia. Mr. Carpenter earned a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy with a concentration in Information Systems from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, graduating with highest honors and receiving the Bronze Tablet distinction. Profile
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TWST: Give us a brief background and history on the company — the what, when, and why of your founding Offerpad.
Mr. Bair: We founded