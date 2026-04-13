Agentic AI Compresses Multi-Step Processes, Accelerating Efficiency Gains

Bhavan Suri is a partner and managing director for William Blair based in the firm’s Chicago office. Mr. Suri joined the firm in 2007 in Equity Research, where he most recently served as co-group head of Technology, Media, and Communications. Prior to William Blair, he worked for Elytics and Answerthink. He received a B.S. in physics from Brown University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. Profile

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TWST: To get things started, we last spoke in May 2024. What developments within automation technology and AI have happened since then?

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