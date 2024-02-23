Using Alternative Investments to Reduce Portfolio Volatility

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> February 23, 2024
Patrick Kennedy is a Founding Partner at AllSource Investment Management. Previously, he was Financial Adviser, Portfolio Manager and Alternative Investments Director at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. He received an M.S. degree in banking and financial services from Boston University. Profile
Word count: 4,248
TWST: Why don’t we start with an overview of the company?
Mr. Kennedy: My partner and I built the practice back at Morgan Stanley. We were