The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> February 23, 2024

Using Alternative Investments to Reduce Portfolio Volatility

Kennedy, Patrick
Patrick Kennedy is a Founding Partner at AllSource Investment Management. Previously, he was Financial Adviser, Portfolio Manager and Alternative Investments Director at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. He received an M.S. degree in banking and financial services from Boston University. Profile
Word count: 4,248

TWST: Why don’t we start with an overview of the company?

Mr. Kennedy: My partner and I built the practice back at Morgan Stanley. We were

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Superior Drilling Products Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)
Interview with the CEO and Chairman: Ring Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)
Interview with the CEO: Renergen Limited (OTCMKTS:RGNNF)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Underfollowed Names Offering Sound Balance Sheets, Strong Cash Flows
Manage Risk by Understanding the Behavior of Different Asset Classes
Using Alternative Investments to Reduce Portfolio Volatility
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Oil Prices Likely to Stay Within Healthy Range for Most Producers
Robust Offshore Activity Bolsters Oilfield Services and Equipment Sector
Ramp Up of TMX Pipeline Will Benefit Canadian Oil Prices
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2024
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 