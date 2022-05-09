The Wall Street Transcript
May 9, 2022

Sustainable Real Estate Fund Identifies ESG Metrics Related to Profitability

Adams, Sam
Sam Adams is CEO and co-founder of Vert Asset Management and also chair of the Investment Research Group and Portfolio Manager. Mr. Adams leads the development of new products to help make sustainable investing easier for investors. Prior to launching Vert, Mr. Adams spent nearly 20 years working at Dimensional Fund Advisors. He started as a Regional Director in the U.S., helping financial advisers build evidence-based portfolios. He went on to start Dimensional’s European Financial Advisor Services business and ran it for 10 years. His passion for sustainable investing inspired him to lead the development and launch of Dimensional’s Global Sustainability Core Fund in Europe. Mr. Adams has a B.A. in Philosophy from the University of Colorado, Boulder and an MBA in Finance from the University of California, Davis. Profile
Word count: 3,512

TWST: Could you briefly describe the fund you wanted to discuss today.

Mr. Adams: Our fund is the Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate Fund. It

