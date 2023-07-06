Sustainable Investors Look at Total Supply Chain Carbon Emissions

Amberjae Freeman is CEO and Board Chair at Etho Capital. Her career in sustainable finance began 15 years ago when she received dual fellowships with the Clinton Global Initiative in New York City and the Clinton Hunter Development Initiative in Kigali, Rwanda. Ms. Freeman developed innovation-focused thematic portfolios for fintech startup Swell Investing. As senior analyst for the SRI Wealth Management Group at the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), she developed proprietary ESG and impact research and mission-related investment solutions for institutional, foundation, and endowment portfolios representing US$2 billion in assets. Ms. Freeman was also an adjunct political science and economics professor at Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) and coordinated country-specific research to support asylum cases for the Center for Gender & Refugee Studies (CGRS) at UC Hastings College of the Law. Ms. Freeman received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in global and international studies from the University of California, Santa Barbara. Profile

Word count: 3136

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Ms. Freeman: We are a climate-forward financial technology company focused on building investment