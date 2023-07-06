The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> July 5, 2023

Sustainable Investors Look at Total Supply Chain Carbon Emissions

Freeman, Amberjae
Amberjae Freeman is CEO and Board Chair at Etho Capital. Her career in sustainable finance began 15 years ago when she received dual fellowships with the Clinton Global Initiative in New York City and the Clinton Hunter Development Initiative in Kigali, Rwanda. Ms. Freeman developed innovation-focused thematic portfolios for fintech startup Swell Investing. As senior analyst for the SRI Wealth Management Group at the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), she developed proprietary ESG and impact research and mission-related investment solutions for institutional, foundation, and endowment portfolios representing US$2 billion in assets. Ms. Freeman was also an adjunct political science and economics professor at Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) and coordinated country-specific research to support asylum cases for the Center for Gender & Refugee Studies (CGRS) at UC Hastings College of the Law. Ms. Freeman received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in global and international studies from the University of California, Santa Barbara. Profile
Word count: 3136

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Ms. Freeman: We are a climate-forward financial technology company focused on building investment

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO and CIO: U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)
Interview with the CEO: Main Street Capital Corp. (NYSE:MAIN)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Spotlighting U.S. and Global Companies With Good Sustainability Profiles
Sustainable Investors Look at Total Supply Chain Carbon Emissions
Fund Manager Applies Industry-Specific Framework to ESG Investing
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Integration of Payments with Software Is Emerging Trend
Commercial Real Estate Segment Poses Risks for Smaller Banks
FedNow Real-Time Payments Will Disrupt the Debit Space
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2023
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 