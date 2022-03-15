New ETF Uses Commodities Strategy to Hedge Inflation

G. Spencer Logan, CFA, CAIA, FDP, is Director, Investment Specialist at Harbor Capital Advisors, Inc. He is part of the Investment Specialist Team that provides insights on financial markets and serves as a product specialist for Harbor’s investment strategies. Prior to joining Harbor, Mr. Logan was a regional director at Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc., where he distributed SMA, ETF and mutual fund solutions to Schwab Advisors. Mr. Logan earned a B.A. in economics at the University of Arizona and an M.S. in Investment Management and Financial Analysis from the Heider College of Business at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) and Financial Data Professional Charter (FDP) designations. Mr. Logan is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Chicago. Profile Matthew Schwab is Head of Investor Solutions at Quantix Commodities LP and has 25 years of experience in the commodity markets. Prior to joining Quantix, Mr. Schwab was a Managing Director and co-head of Research, Portfolio Management, and Portfolio Construction for the Alternative Investment Strategies group within Quantitative Investment Strategies at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Prior to that he was global head of Systematic Trading Strategies in the Securities Division. He joined Goldman Sachs as a Managing Director in London in 2007 and relocated to New York in 2009. Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, Mr. Schwab was a managing director and commodity strategist at AIG Financial Products in Wilton, Connecticut. Earlier in his career, he was a director and co-head of Commodity Investor Solutions at Barclays Capital, prior to which he was global head of Precious and Base Metals Derivatives Trading at Barclays. Mr. Schwab earned a degree in history, with high honors, and sociology from Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio, in 1993. Profile

TWST: Spencer, since you’re with Harbor Capital, can you tell me a little bit about the firm? What type of investors you target — accredited only, non-accredited —