Looking to Dividend-Paying Stocks for Good Risk-Adjusted Returns

Thomas E. Browne, Jr., CFA, is a Portfolio Manager at the Keeley Teton Small and Mid Cap Dividend Value strategies. Mr. Browne previously was a Portfolio Manager at Keeley Asset Management Corp. He was also a Portfolio Manager for Oppenheimer Capital, SEB Asset Management and Palisade Capital Management. Prior to that he was a sell-side technology services analyst and was twice recognized in The Wall Street Journal’s Best on the Street survey. Mr. Browne received a B.B.A. from Notre Dame and an MBA from New York University. Profile

Word count: 2,458

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. Browne: Sure. Keeley has been around for almost 50 years and was started by John Keeley in the