Waste Companies Offer Reliable Compounding of Growth and Profits

Michael E. Hoffman is a Managing Director and Group Head of Diversified Industrials Research at Stifel, covering Environmental Services and Pest Control. Mr. Hoffman joined Stifel in 2014 and has been an analyst for more than three decades. He was recognized as the #2 analyst in pollution control by Institutional Investor, Greenwich Associates, and Reuters and has been top ranked by StarMine for commercial business services estimates and stock picking. Prior to joining Stifel, he served in leadership roles for multiple firms, including Director of Research at Wunderlich, President, Chief Operating Officer, and Director of Research at Caris, Deputy Director of Research, Head of Fixed Income Research and Group Head of Diversified Industrial Research at FBR, and Head of Global Value Research at Credit Suisse. Mr. Hoffman earned a B.S.E. from Widener University and an MBA from the Johnson School at Cornell University. He is the 2001 owner/rider winner of the Maryland Hunt Cup, errant golfer and avid fly fisherman. Mr. Hoffman was inducted into the National Waste and Recycling Association Hall of Fame Class of 2020. Profile

Word count: 2,604

TWST: Please start with an introduction to your coverage, with a view to any changes since we last spoke in 2021?