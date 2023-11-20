Japan Looks Attractive for the First Time in a Long Time

Liping Cai, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst at Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC. Ms. Cai is a Portfolio Manager of the Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund, Grandeur Peak Global Explorer Fund, and Grandeur Peak Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. She is also a Senior Research Analyst with a specialty focus on the health care sector globally. Ms. Cai joined the company in 2013. Prior to joining Grandeur Peak, she spent six years on the equity research team at William Blair & Company specializing in the health care, retail and the real estate sectors, most recently heading up the firm’s China-based research team. From 1999 to 2006, Ms. Cai worked in the health care field for Fair Isaac Corporation as a Health Care Strategy Consultant; Abbott Laboratories as Senior Market Analyst; Biogen Idec as a Summer Marketing Associate; and Genentech, now Roche, as a Research Associate. Ms. Cai earned a B.S. in biological sciences and biotechnology from Tsinghua University in Beijing, an M.S. in chemistry and biochemistry on full scholarship from the University of Delaware, and an MBA in finance and health industry management from Northwestern University. She is a CFA charterholder. Profile

Word count: 2,123

TWST: Please share a brief introduction to the funds you manage with a view to your strategy, approach and goals.

Ms. Cai: I help to manage