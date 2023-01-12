Investing in Small, Nimble Banks in Fast-Growing Regions

Anton V. Schutz is President and Chief Investment Officer at Mendon Capital Advisors. He is the Portfolio Manager of RMB Mendon Financial Services Fund. He founded Mendon Capital in 1996 with a long/short and event-driven investment strategy focused exclusively on the financial services sector. Previously, he worked at RBC Dain Rauscher with an institutional sales trading role in the financial institutions group. He also spent 10 years at Chase Manhattan Bank, where he structured investment products utilizing hedge funds and also developed and applied financial risk strategies. He has been interviewed by CNBC, Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, The New York Times, Financial Times, Business Week, Investors’ Business Daily, Smart Money and others. He graduated from Franklin and Marshall College and received an MBA from Fordham University. Profile

Word count: 3,472

TWST: Could you talk about the firm?

Mr. Schutz: Mendon Capital Advisors, which is the subadvisor of that fund, was established in 1996 to