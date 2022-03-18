Interview with the President and CEO: Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT)

Jay Roberts has been the President and Chief Executive Officer of Vyant Bio, Inc. since 2018. Mr. Roberts had previously served as the Chief Operating Officer of Cancer Genetics. Prior to joining Cancer Genetics, Mr. Roberts served as the Chief Financial Officer for VirMedica, Inc., an innovative technology solutions company that provides an end-to-end platform that enables specialty-drug manufacturers and pharmacies to optimize product commercialization and management. Before VirMedica, Mr. Roberts was the Chief Financial and Administrative Officer for AdvantEdge Healthcare Solutions Inc., a global health care analytics and services organization. Prior to that, Mr. Roberts also served as the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer for InfoLogix, Inc., a publicly traded, health care-centric mobile software and solutions provider. He has also held CFO roles at leading public medical device and health care services firms including Clarient, Inc., a publicly traded provider of diagnostic laboratory services, and Daou Systems, Inc., a publicly traded health care IT software development and services firm. In addition, he has held key senior executive roles with MEDecision, Inc., HealthOnline, Inc., and the Center for Health Information. Mr. Roberts earned a bachelor of science and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Maine. He is a member of the Fellows and a former member of the board of directors and Past Chair for the Drug Information Association, a global neutral forum enabling drug developers and regulators access to education and collaboration. Mr. Roberts also serves on the board of directors of Cohere-Med Inc., a clinical analytics company. Profile

TWST: Tell us about the merger between Cancer Genetics (CGIX) and StemoniX that was consummated last March — maybe give us a before-and-after.

Mr.