Financial Services >> CEO Interviews >> March 27, 2024

Interview with the President and CEO: Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Smithers, Paul E.
Paul E. Smithers has served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. since its formation, and is one of the company’s directors. From August 2013 to July 2015, Mr. Smithers served as Co-Founder and Chief Legal Officer of ISO Nano International, LLC, a designer and manufacturer of advanced materials for use in the aerospace, consumer goods, electronics, and safety industries. Prior to his time at ISO Nano, he was the Managing Partner of Smithers & Player, Attorneys at Law from September 1989 to July 2013, and was with the law firm of Ropers, Majeski in San Francisco from 1982 through 1988. Much of Mr. Smithers’ 33 years of legal experience has involved both commercial and residential real estate transactions and disputes. He is a member of the California Bar and a licensed California real estate broker. Profile
Word count: 2,014

TWST: We spoke a few years ago, but let’s start with a recap of the company’s origins, your investment strategy, and what your portfolio looks like today.

