Interview with the President and CEO: Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Thomas Meth is President, Chief Executive Officer, and a co-founder of Enviva Inc., a leading global renewable energy company specializing in sustainable wood bioenergy. Enviva sells most of its wood pellets through long-term, take-or-pay off-take contracts with creditworthy customers in the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, the European Union, and Japan, helping to accelerate the energy transition and to de-fossilize hard-to-abate sectors like steel, cement, lime, chemicals, and aviation fuels. Prior to his appointment as Chief Executive Officer in November 2022, he held the position of President, working closely with Enviva’s former CEO, Mr. John Keppler, with responsibility for the company’s activities from the forest, through its operations and logistics, and ultimately to the customers’ discharge. Mr. Meth has led Enviva’s business development, sales and commercial customer relations teams as well as developed and oversaw the fiber procurement and sustainability teams. In addition, he has had oversight over the broader plant and port operations and global public affairs initiatives. Mr. Meth supported Mr. Keppler in the pursuit of transitioning Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA), now Enviva Inc., to its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange on April 29, 2015, making it the first publicly traded company in the industry. In 2011, Mr. Meth led the launch of the U.S. Industrial Pellet Association (USIPA), a not-for-profit trade association promoting sustainability and safety practices within the U.S. wood energy industry and expanding wood bioenergy’s market access internationally. Mr. Meth was also the Treasurer and founding board member of #forestproud, a program that is now under the auspices of the Society of American Foresters (SAF) which promotes and supports forest climate solutions. Mr. Meth holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Vienna University of Economics and Business Administration in Austria as well as an MBA from The Darden Graduate School of Business Administration at The University of Virginia. Originally from Vienna, Austria, Mr. Meth currently resides in Washington, D.C. with his wife, two daughters, and their dog. In his free time Mr. Meth enjoys spending time with his family, playing tennis, skiing and traveling. Profile

Word count: 2,409

TWST: Why don’t you start with an introduction and overview of the company?

Mr. Meth: Enviva is the largest wood pellet manufacturer in the