The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Industry & Services >> CEO Interviews >> February 1, 2024

Interview with the President and CEO: Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

McTaggart, Frederick W.
Frederick W. McTaggart has been a director of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. since 1998, President since October 2000 and Chief Executive Officer since January 1, 2004. On January 1, 2004, Mr. McTaggart resigned as Chief Financial Officer, a position he held since February 2001. From April 1994 to October 2000, Mr. McTaggart was the Managing Director of the Water Authority-Cayman, the government-owned water utility serving certain areas of the Cayman Islands. He received his B.S. in Building Construction from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 1985. Profile
Word count: 2,192

TWST: Let's start with an overview of the company, its history, and how it has evolved over the years.

Mr. McTaggart: We celebrated our 50th

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chairman and CEO and the Senior Vice President and CFO: Global Water Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)
Interview with the President and CEO: Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Advice for 2024: Don’t Chase Last Year’s Winners
Global Value Manager Likes Consumer Staples, Health Care and Energy
Short-Term Concerns Create Entry Points for Long-Term Investors
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Four Beaten-Down Cleantech Companies That Look Attractive
Long-Term Structural Changes Accelerate Electric Demand
Some Utilities Now Offering Dividend Yields Over 4%
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2024
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 