Interview with the President and CEO: Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Frederick W. McTaggart has been a director of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. since 1998, President since October 2000 and Chief Executive Officer since January 1, 2004. On January 1, 2004, Mr. McTaggart resigned as Chief Financial Officer, a position he held since February 2001. From April 1994 to October 2000, Mr. McTaggart was the Managing Director of the Water Authority-Cayman, the government-owned water utility serving certain areas of the Cayman Islands. He received his B.S. in Building Construction from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 1985. Profile

Word count: 2,192

TWST: Let's start with an overview of the company, its history, and how it has evolved over the years.

Mr. McTaggart: We celebrated our 50th