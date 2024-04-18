The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Healthcare >> CEO Interviews >> April 18, 2024

Interview with the President and CEO: BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI)

Do, Cuong
Cuong Do is President and CEO of BioVie Inc. Prior to his appointment with BioVie, Mr. Do was President of Samsung Global Strategy Group where he helped to set the strategic direction for Samsung Group’s diverse business portfolio. He was previously the Chief Strategy Officer for Merck, a leading U.S. pharmaceuticals company. Mr. Do also held leadership roles in the technology space at Lenovo and Tyco Electronics, and was a senior partner at McKinsey & Company, where he spent 17 years helping to build the company’s healthcare, high tech and corporate finance practices. Mr. Do is an active entrepreneur who founded Callidus Biopharma (a biotech company working in rare diseases that was acquired by Amicus Therapeutics in 2013), Lysodel Therapeutics (a company developing an innovative pharmaceutical product for obesity), and M6P Therapeutics (a company developing gene and enzyme replacement therapies for rare lysosomal storage disorders). He holds a B.A. from Dartmouth College, and an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth. Profile
Word count: 2,099

TWST: Let’s start with a brief overview and history of the company.

Mr. Do: BioVie was started by Jonathan Adams to develop a drug called

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)
Interview with the Founder and Executive Chairman: Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO)
Interview with the Co-Founder and CEO: Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Electric Cars and AI Fuel Long-Term Electricity Demand
Separating the Real Winners and Losers in the AI Boom
Generating Dividend Yield That’s Not Correlated to Interest Rates
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Robust M&A Activity Provides Tailwind to Biotech Sector
Seeking Out Game Changers in Re-Emerging Biotech Sector
Obesity Drugmakers Still a ‘Buy’ Despite Lofty Valuations
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2024
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 