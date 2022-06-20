Interview with the President and CEO: BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)

John R. Beaver is the President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of BIOLASE Inc. Mr. Beaver brings over 40 years of substantial leadership and technical experience in finance and business management for both public and private companies. His experience leading debt and equity fundraising efforts to elevate companies from startup to commercial success has positioned BIOLASE for growth. At BIOLASE, he has a pulse on investor relations, using dentist education to establish lasers as the gold standard of care, and building cross-functional teams internally. When not charting the path for BIOLASE, you can find Mr. Beaver rooting for the Houston Astros or heading to Texas to visit his grandkids. Profile

Word count: 4,804

TWST: Let’s start with an overview of the company, its history and how it has evolved over the years.

Mr. Beaver: Sure. So BIOLASE is the