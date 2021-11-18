Interview with the Chairman of the Advisory Board: Red Light Holland Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRUFF)

Bruce Linton is Chairman of the Advisory Board of Red Light Holland Corp. Mr. Linton has a passion for entrepreneurship and making a positive difference in the world. He brings a wealth of experience in building strong technology-driven companies, developing world-class teams, and positioning his companies in sectors driven by waves of public policy change. Mr. Linton is Founder and served as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Canopy Growth Corporation (Nasdaq:CGC/TMX:WEED). As Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Canopy Growth Corporation, Mr. Linton led the Company through 31 acquisitions, and over 16 rounds of financing, $6 billion of capital raises, including a $5 billion investment by Constellation Brands, the largest beer import company in the United States. In addition to his role as Chairman of the Advisory Board for Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE:TRIP), Mr. Linton is Co‐Founder and Chair of the Board and acting CEO of Fat Llama (formally Ruckify Inc.), and Executive Chairman of Gage Growth Corp. (CSE:GAGE). He is Co-Chairman and former Chief Executive Officer of Martello Technologies Group (TSX-V:MTLO), Co-Founder and Non-Executive Chairman of Óskare Capital, Advisor with Creso Pharma (ASX:CPH), and Above Foods and an active investor with Slang Worldwide Inc. (CSE:SLNG) and with OG DNA Genetics Inc. In September 2021, Mr. Linton stepped down from the board of Mind Medicine Inc. (NEO:MMED), where he was a founding Board of Director member and Chairman of the Governance and Compensation Committee. Mr. Linton also sits on the Board of the Canadian Olympic Foundation and is a member of The Ottawa Hospital Foundation, Campaign Executive Committee. Mr. Linton was also Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Collective Growth Corporation; a special purpose acquisition company that went public on NASDAQ on May 1, 2020, and completed its business combination transaction with Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) in April 2021. Profile

Word count: 5,733

TWST: Let’s talk about Red Light Holland and how you came to be working with it.

Mr. Linton: There were two specific drivers that attracted