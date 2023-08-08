The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Technology >> CEO Interviews >> August 8, 2023

Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE)

Fox, Andrew
Andrew Fox has been the Chairman of the Board of Charge Enterprises, Inc. since September 2021 and the Chief Executive Officer and a Director since October 2020. Mr. Fox is the founder and had been Chief Executive Officer of GetCharged, Inc. from its formation in 2018 until its acquisition by the company. Mr. Fox has simultaneously served as a managing partner of Alliance Building Services since 2003. He is also the Chairman of @allthingsgood, a media network that focuses on sharing positive news since 2020. Mr. Fox is a serial entrepreneur with over two decades of experience. He is the Founder of 3-G Communications, a cellular tower leasing and financing firm, Way Communications, an Internet Service Provider, Track Entertainment and is a Co-Founder of YJP.org. Mr. Fox has been an active member of YPO, the global leadership community of extraordinary chief executives, since 2004. Mr. Fox is also on the Board of Directors for the Conrad Foundation, which challenges high school students to solve 21st-century problems using science and technology and was the President of the Chairscholars Foundation from 1999-2011. Mr. Fox received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Adelphi University in 1995. Profile
Word count: 2,493

TWST: Since you’ve never spoken to The Wall Street Transcript before, could you give you some background and history on the company?

Mr. Fox:

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE)
Interview with the Executive Chairman: REX American Resources Corp. (NYSE:REX)
Interview with the CEO: KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Midstream MLPs Offering High Yields, Attractive Total Returns
Global Energy Transition Fund Finds Four Current Buckets of Opportunity
Natural Gas Critical to Decarbonization Efforts Over Next Decades
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
5 Standout Companies Positioned to Grow with the Energy Transition
Decarbonization and Electrification Subsectors Have Staying Power
Neglected Utilities Sector Can Deliver 9% to 11% Total Return
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2023
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 