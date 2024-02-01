The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Industry & Services >> CEO Interviews >> February 1, 2024

Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Kennedy, Susan
Susan Kennedy is Chairman of the Cadiz Inc. board of directors and CEO of the company. Ms. Kennedy joined the board in February 2021 and was elected Chairman in February 2022. In January 2024, Ms. Kennedy was appointed CEO. Ms. Kennedy has led a distinguished career as a policymaker and entrepreneur, a top adviser to two California Governors, former Commissioner of the California Public Utilities Commission, and founder and chief executive of a distributed energy company. Prior to entering the private sector, Ms. Kennedy served for two decades at the highest levels of California government, including chief of staff to Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and cabinet secretary to Governor Gray Davis. From 2003 to 2006, Ms. Kennedy served as Commissioner of the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), which regulates the state’s investor-owned utilities. In her leadership role for two California Governors, Ms. Kennedy was responsible for negotiating some of the largest agreements among agricultural interests, environmentalists, rural and urban water users for multi-billion-dollar investments in water supply, storage and conveyance facilities, as well as conservation and environmental restoration projects. Profile
Word count: 2,673

TWST: Can you describe the company and its history? How did it start? How was it developed?

Ms. Kennedy: Cadiz is a clean water solutions

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chairman and CEO and the Senior Vice President and CFO: Global Water Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)
Interview with the President and CEO: Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Advice for 2024: Don’t Chase Last Year’s Winners
Global Value Manager Likes Consumer Staples, Health Care and Energy
Short-Term Concerns Create Entry Points for Long-Term Investors
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Four Beaten-Down Cleantech Companies That Look Attractive
Long-Term Structural Changes Accelerate Electric Demand
Some Utilities Now Offering Dividend Yields Over 4%
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2024
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 