Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Susan Kennedy is Chairman of the Cadiz Inc. board of directors and CEO of the company. Ms. Kennedy joined the board in February 2021 and was elected Chairman in February 2022. In January 2024, Ms. Kennedy was appointed CEO. Ms. Kennedy has led a distinguished career as a policymaker and entrepreneur, a top adviser to two California Governors, former Commissioner of the California Public Utilities Commission, and founder and chief executive of a distributed energy company. Prior to entering the private sector, Ms. Kennedy served for two decades at the highest levels of California government, including chief of staff to Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and cabinet secretary to Governor Gray Davis. From 2003 to 2006, Ms. Kennedy served as Commissioner of the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), which regulates the state’s investor-owned utilities. In her leadership role for two California Governors, Ms. Kennedy was responsible for negotiating some of the largest agreements among agricultural interests, environmentalists, rural and urban water users for multi-billion-dollar investments in water supply, storage and conveyance facilities, as well as conservation and environmental restoration projects. Profile

Word count: 2,673

TWST: Can you describe the company and its history? How did it start? How was it developed?

Ms. Kennedy: Cadiz is a clean water solutions