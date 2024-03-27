The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> CEO Interviews >> March 27, 2024

Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD)

Cummins, Wes
Wes Cummins is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) and was one of the company’s co-founders. He is also the founder and CEO of 272 Capital LP, a registered investment adviser focused primarily on investing in technology hardware, software and services companies. Mr. Cummins has been a technology investor for over 20 years and held various positions in capital markets, including positions at investment banks and institutional asset management firms, and previously led technology investing at Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. Mr. Cummins is a board member of Sequans Communications S.A. and Vishay Precision Group. He holds a BSBA from Washington University in St. Louis, where he majored in finance and accounting. Profile
Word count: 3,794

TWST: If you wouldn’t mind, tell us a bit about Applied Digital’s history — the how, when and why of the company’s founding and important milestones that you would

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: PotlatchDeltic Corp. (NASDAQ:PCH)
Interview with the President and CEO: NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Separating the Real Winners and Losers in the AI Boom
Generating Dividend Yield That’s Not Correlated to Interest Rates
3 Companies That Check 9 Boxes for Quality
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Buy REITs Now, Look Smart Later
Strong Demand Drivers Bolster Single-Family Rental Subsector
Mall Are Best Performing REIT Sector Over Last 3 Years
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2024
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 