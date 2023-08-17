Interview with the CEO: Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Joseph A. Cutillo has served as the Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. since 2017. He joined the company in October 2015 as Vice President, Strategy & Business Development. In May 2016, he was promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Business Development Officer. In February 2017, he was promoted to President and in April 2017 he was promoted to Chief Executive Officer. Prior to joining the Sterling, Mr. Cutillo was President and Chief Executive Officer of Inland Pipe Rehabilitation LLC, a $200 million private equity-backed trenchless pipe rehabilitation company, from August 2008 to October 2015. Mr. Cutillo also currently serves on the Advisory Board of Commonwealth LNG, LLC, a private project development company specializing in the development of a liquefied gas facility in Cameron, Louisiana, and on the board of the American Road and Transportation Builders Association. Mr. Cutillo brings to the board his over 30 years of managerial experience and a deep understanding of emerging opportunities in heavy civil construction, industrial, and water infrastructure markets. Profile

Word count: 4,141

TWST: Thank you for joining us today. So to start things off, could you introduce us to Sterling’s three operating segments and give us a better idea of its corporate