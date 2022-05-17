Interview with the CEO: Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Andrew Spodek is the Chief Executive Officer of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. and is a member of the board of directors. Mr. Spodek was the Founder and CEO of the company’s predecessor management entity, Nationwide Postal Management, Inc., or NPM. Mr. Spodek has more than 20 years of experience exclusively focused on investing in and managing postal properties. Prior to founding NPM, Mr. Spodek led acquisitions and property management for his family’s private real estate investment activities. Mr. Spodek sits on the board of directors of the Association of United States Postal Lessors. Mr. Spodek earned an M.S. in real estate from New York University and a BBA in finance and international management from Boston University. Profile

Word count: 2,241

TWST: Can you provide a brief overview and history of the company?

Mr. Spodek: Sure, of course. I have basically been in postal real estate my