Interview with the CEO: Lifezone Metals Ltd. (NYSE:LZM)

Chris Showalter is the Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Lifezone Metals Limited. He led Lifezone Metals’ acquisition of the Kabanga Nickel project, and is an integral part of the company’s ongoing negotiations and development of relations with the Government of Tanzania. Mr. Showalter has a core expertise in originating, sourcing and developing relationships and transactions across Africa, having held the role of Director and Partner at merchant bank Hannam & Partners in Zimbabwe, where he focused on the African mining sector. Over six years in Zimbabwe, he developed specific expertise in the platinum sector and advised a number of platinum mining companies on their current operations and future expansion potential, after relocating to the country as co-CEO of Renaissance Capital. Previously, he spent nine years at Goldman Sachs as a Vice President in the New York office, where he held various sales roles in equity and capital markets while also exploring opportunities for Goldman Sachs across southern Africa. Profile

Word count: 2,690

TWST: Let’s start with an introduction to the company for our readers. Tell us a bit about the origins of Lifezone and key points in the company’s history.