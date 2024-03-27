Interview with the CEO: Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM)

Conor Flynn was named Chief Executive Officer of Kimco Realty Corporation and appointed to the company’s board of directors in January 2016. Mr. Flynn joined Kimco in 2003 as an asset manager and has held a variety of senior leadership roles within the company, including that of President, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Investment Officer and President, Western Region. Mr. Flynn holds a bachelor of arts degree in economics from Yale University and a master’s degree in Real Estate Development from Columbia University. He is a member of Nareit, serves on their Audit and Investment Committee, and is a founding member of Nareit’s Dividends Through Diversity, Equity & Inclusion CEO Council. He is also a member of Real Estate Roundtable, Urban Land Institute, a trustee of the International Council of Shopping Centers and a member of ICSC’s executive board. Profile

Word count: 4,235

TWST: More than six decades of history at Kimco is a lot to cover, so I won’t ask for all of the highlights, but if you were introducing Kimco to readers, especially in