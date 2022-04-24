Interview with the CEO: Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL)

Raouf S. Ghali is Hill International’s Chief Executive Officer. As CEO, Mr. Ghali oversees Hill’s operations, implements short- and long-term strategic plans, and grows Hill’s businesses in current and new markets. He also acts as the main point of contact between Hill’s board of directors and the company’s operations. Mr. Ghali has been with Hill since 1993, serving in several leadership positions before assuming the CEO title in 2018. He served as President and COO from 2015 to 2018, President of Hill’s Project Management Group (International) from 2005 to 2015, Senior Vice President from 2001 to 2004, and Vice President from 1993 to 2001. Over the course of his nearly 30-year career, Mr. Ghali has helped to deliver complex, high-profile building projects for clients around the world, including iconic commercial and high-rise developments, defense facilities, and theme parks in the United States, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Mr. Ghali has expertise in project cost control, financial analysis, planning and scheduling, procurement and contract administration, claims analysis, and accounting. He is also fluent in five languages. Mr. Ghali earned a B.S. in Business Administration/Economics and an M.S. in Business Organizational Management from the University of LaVerne. Profile

Word count: 2,823

TWST: Can you describe your company, its history and its focus?

Mr. Ghali: Hill International is a pure-play project management company. We