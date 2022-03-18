The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Healthcare >> CEO Interviews >> March 18, 2022

Interview with the CEO: GeNeuro SA (OTCMKTS:GNRRF)

Martin-Garcia, Jesus
Jesús Martin-Garcia is the Chief Executive Officer of GeNeuro SA. Mr. Martin-Garcia began his career in 1983 at the World Economic Foundation, and in 1989 at McKinsey & Co. where he led studies in the pharmaceutical and food industries. By 1993, he chose the entrepreneurial path by creating, investing and leading start-ups in Switzerland and the United States. He was, for example, a co-founder of LeShop in 1996, which became the Swiss leader in e-commerce and was sold to Migros. In 2003, he created Eclosion, a public-private partnership for translating scientific discoveries in the field of life sciences into innovative drugs with disruptive potential. This unique structure was instrumental in the creation of GeNeuro, which was led by Mr. Martin-Garcia since its creation in 2006. Mr. Martin-Garcia holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial sciences, a master in law from Geneva University and an MBA from Harvard Business School. He serves on the board of several biotech companies and industrial and business associations. Profile
Word count: 3,762

TWST: Can you start with giving me an overview of the company, its origins and its mission?

Mr. Martin-Garcia: GeNeuro is a spin-off of

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT)
Interview with the Founder, President and CEO: Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)
Interview with the Co-Founder and CEO: GenSight Biologics SA (OTCMKTS:GSGTF)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
New ETF Uses Commodities Strategy to Hedge Inflation
For Long-Term Gains, Buy When Others Sell
Using a Rising Dividend Strategy to Outpace the Cost of Living
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Slowing of Clinic Trial Data Hampers Early-Stage Biotechs
Rising Interest Rates Pose Headwind for Biotechs Needing Cash
Some Hard-Hit Biotechs Trading at or Below Cash
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2022
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 