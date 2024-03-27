The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> CEO Interviews >> March 27, 2024

Interview with the CEO: Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Fregenal, Marco
Marco Fregenal is the Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Fathom Holdings Inc. He has served as Fathom’s CFO since 2012 and its President since 2018. Previously, Mr. Fregenal served as the company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) from 2012 through 2017. He has served on Fathom’s Board since 2019. Under his leadership, Fathom has diversified its market presence, delivered innovative sustainable technologies, and completed multiple acquisitions, which have collectively contributed to record results. Profile
Word count: 3,417

TWST: What is important for readers to know about how and why Fathom Holdings was founded, and how it’s grown or evolved?

Mr. Fregenal: The

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: PotlatchDeltic Corp. (NASDAQ:PCH)
Interview with the President and CEO: NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Separating the Real Winners and Losers in the AI Boom
Generating Dividend Yield That’s Not Correlated to Interest Rates
3 Companies That Check 9 Boxes for Quality
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Buy REITs Now, Look Smart Later
Strong Demand Drivers Bolster Single-Family Rental Subsector
Mall Are Best Performing REIT Sector Over Last 3 Years
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2024
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 