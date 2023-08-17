Interview with the CEO and Chairman: Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Stephen E. Croskrey has served as chief executive officer of Danimer Scientific, Inc. and as a member of its board of directors since February 2016. Mr. Croskrey is a business leader with over 30 years of experience in overseeing the strategic direction and operations of companies that manufacture and market a variety of products such as industrial lubricants, fibers, and law-enforcement gear. From 1999 to 2005, Mr. Croskrey served as the president and chief executive officer of Armor Holdings Products, LLC, a major manufacturer of military, law enforcement, and personnel safety equipment. Mr. Croskrey has also held senior executive positions at Allied Signal and Mobil Oil. Mr. Croskrey received an MBA degree from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He also received a bachelor of science degree in Engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point where he was also commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Army and served as a company commander, attaining the rank of captain during his six years of active duty. Profile

Word count: 3,197

TWST: As you haven’t spoken with The Wall Street Transcript before, can you start with some background on the company and its history, and also some background on