Interview with the CEO: Abivax SA (NASDAQ:ABVX)

Marc de Garidel is Chief Executive Officer and Interim Board Chair of Abivax SA. Mr. de Garidel has more than 40 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector and as a CEO for the last 12 years. Mr. de Garidel led the successful sale of CinCor Pharma for up to USD 1.8B, subject to the achievement of certain milestones, to AstraZeneca in February 2023, after joining the firm in July 2021. Mr. de Garidel also led the sale of Corvidia Therapeutics in August 2020 to Novo Nordisk for USD 2.1B in total consideration after having joined the company as CEO in April 2018. He was the CEO of Ipsen between November 2010 and July 2016, overseeing the development of its U.S. presence. Prior to that, Mr. de Garidel worked for Amgen and Eli Lilly in jobs of increasing responsibilities in various international markets. He has served as Chairman of the Board of Ipsen since 2010 and has been a member of the board of directors of Claris Bio since 2020. Mr. de Garidel has a degree in Civil Engineering from the Ecole des Travaux Publics in Paris, a master’s degree in International Management (MIM) from Thunderbird Global School Management and an executive MBA from Harvard Business School. Profile

Word count: 4,893

TWST: Let’s start with a brief overview and history of the company.

Mr. de Garidel: Abivax was created in 2013 in France. It was essentially