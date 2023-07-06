Fund Manager Applies Industry-Specific Framework to ESG Investing

Yongai Xu, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager at Canada’s Letko, Brosseau & Associates. Before joining the firm in 2013, she worked for HSBC Bank (China) from 2009 to 2011, focused on retail banking strategy and investment advisory. Ms. Xu is a graduate of HEC Montréal where she received a M.Sc. degree in finance, and Fudan University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in international economics. She is a CFA charterholder and a holder of the FSA credential. Profile

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Ms. Xu: Letko Brosseau is a global investment firm founded in 1987. We have offices in Montreal,