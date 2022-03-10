Fixed-Income Fund Adheres to Principles of Islamic Investing

Ihab L. Salib is senior vice president, senior portfolio manager and head of the international fixed-income group at Federated Hermes, Inc., where he manages a variety of global portfolios spanning all sectors of the international markets. Mr. Salib joined Federated’s fixed-income team in 1999. He was named portfolio manager in 2002 and head of the international fixed-income group at the beginning of 2007. Prior to joining Federated, he was a senior global analyst for fixed-income and foreign-exchange securities for UBS Asset Management where he co-managed multi-currency global bond funds for large institutional clients. He is a graduate of Stony Brook University. Profile

Word count: 2,593

TWST: Could you tell me about Federated Hermes?

Mr. Salib: Yes. Federated Hermes was founded in 1955. Currently, the company manages a little