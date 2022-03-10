The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> March 10, 2022

Fixed-Income Fund Adheres to Principles of Islamic Investing

Salib, Ihab L.
Ihab L. Salib is senior vice president, senior portfolio manager and head of the international fixed-income group at Federated Hermes, Inc., where he manages a variety of global portfolios spanning all sectors of the international markets. Mr. Salib joined Federated’s fixed-income team in 1999. He was named portfolio manager in 2002 and head of the international fixed-income group at the beginning of 2007. Prior to joining Federated, he was a senior global analyst for fixed-income and foreign-exchange securities for UBS Asset Management where he co-managed multi-currency global bond funds for large institutional clients. He is a graduate of Stony Brook University. Profile
Word count: 2,593

TWST: Could you tell me about Federated Hermes?

Mr. Salib: Yes. Federated Hermes was founded in 1955. Currently, the company manages a little

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)
Interview with the President and CEO: TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA)
Interview with the President and CEO: NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
For Long-Term Gains, Buy When Others Sell
Using a Rising Dividend Strategy to Outpace the Cost of Living
Fixed-Income Fund Adheres to Principles of Islamic Investing
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
U.S. Oil and Gas Producers Still Cautious Despite Higher Commodity Prices
Clean-ish Natural Gas Seen as a Bridge Fuel for Coming Decades
Oilfield Service Industry Ramps Up as Oil and Gas Prices Rise
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2022
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 