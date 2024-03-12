The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> March 12, 2024

ETFs Can Offer Active Management in Tax-Efficient Wrapper

Kaufman, Matt
Matt Kaufman is Senior Vice President and Head of ETFs at Calamos Investments. He has more than 20 years of experience in the asset management and insurance industries. Mr. Kaufman has designed, led, and helped build hundreds of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), unit investment trusts (UITs), indexes, variable insurance trust funds, registered index-linked annuities, fixed annuities, and closed-end funds. Previously, at Milliman, Inc., he was President of the firm’s broker/dealer (Milliman Investment Management Services LLC) and a principal of the firm’s $170B RIA (Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC). He received a B.A. degree in public administration and economics from Cedarville University. He has professional certifications, too. Profile
Word count: 2,116

TWST: Could you tell me about Calamos?

Mr. Kaufman: Sure. Calamos is a large asset manager. We’ve been around since 1977. We have a large

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR)
Interview with the President and CEO: Helios Technologies Inc. (NYSE:HLIO)
Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
ETFs Can Offer Active Management in Tax-Efficient Wrapper
Underfollowed Names Offering Sound Balance Sheets, Strong Cash Flows
Manage Risk by Understanding the Behavior of Different Asset Classes
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Increased Demand for Air Travel Benefits Aircraft Manufacturers
Top Aerospace/Defense Picks: Boeing and RTX Corp.
Oil Prices Likely to Stay Within Healthy Range for Most Producers
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2024
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 