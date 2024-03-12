ETFs Can Offer Active Management in Tax-Efficient Wrapper

Matt Kaufman is Senior Vice President and Head of ETFs at Calamos Investments. He has more than 20 years of experience in the asset management and insurance industries. Mr. Kaufman has designed, led, and helped build hundreds of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), unit investment trusts (UITs), indexes, variable insurance trust funds, registered index-linked annuities, fixed annuities, and closed-end funds. Previously, at Milliman, Inc., he was President of the firm’s broker/dealer (Milliman Investment Management Services LLC) and a principal of the firm’s $170B RIA (Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC). He received a B.A. degree in public administration and economics from Cedarville University. He has professional certifications, too. Profile

Word count: 2,116

TWST: Could you tell me about Calamos?

Mr. Kaufman: Sure. Calamos is a large asset manager. We’ve been around since 1977. We have a large