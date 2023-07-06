ESG Fixed-Income Manager Turns to Consumer Staples as Defensive Move

Sheila King, CFA, is Vice President, Co-Portfolio Manager Fixed Income at Eagle Asset Management. Ms. King co-manages Eagle’s Tax-Advantaged Fixed Income strategies and Eagle ESG Focused Fixed Income suite of products. She joined Eagle in 1987 and has 36 years of investment experience. During her time at Eagle, Ms. King has served as a Credit Analyst and Co-Portfolio Manager. Ms. King was named to InvestmentNews’ 2022 list of Women to Watch. She also served on the board of directors for CASA (Community Action Stops Abuse) for 10 years. She is an avid athlete, having completed Half Ironman and Ironman races and hiked to an elevation above 14,000 feet. She received a bachelor of science degree in business administration from the University of North Carolina and is a CFA charterholder. Profile

Word count: 2,755

TWST: Could you tell me about Eagle Asset Management?

Ms. King: Sure. Eagle Asset Management is one of six boutique investment managers under