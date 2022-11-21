The Wall Street Transcript
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> November 21, 2022

Emerging Markets: Buying Cheap Assets with a Strong Dollar

Irwin, Derrick
Derrick Irwin, CFA, is a portfolio manager for the Intrinsic Emerging Markets team at Allspring Global Investments. He has portfolio management responsibility for the emerging markets all-cap, large-/mid-cap, and emerging markets ex-China portfolios. Mr. Irwin joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM from Evergreen Investments, where he served as a senior research analyst. Earlier, he served as an analyst with Advest Inc. and as an investment professional with Goldman Sachs & Co. Mr. Irwin began his investment industry career in 1993. He earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and geology from Colgate University and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from the University of Pennsylvania. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of CFA Society Boston. Profile
Word count: 2,927

TWST: If you wouldn’t mind, please start with an intro of sorts to Allspring.

Mr. Irwin: Allspring Global Investments, as you may know, was

