REITs

August 11, 2017

Companies covered: Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA), Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB), Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP), Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO), SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG), Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Sears Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SHLD), J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company (NYSE:JCP), Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN), Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG), Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC), DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR), Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV), UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR), Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS), First Potomac Realty Trust (NYSE:FPO), H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (STO:HM-B), Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS), Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IRT), Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN), Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BRG), Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO), Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR), FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX), American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH), Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp. (NYSE:SBY), American Residential Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ARPI), NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT), Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), Howard Hughes Corporation (The) (NYSE:HHC), TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX), Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG), Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX), GGP (NYSE:GGP), Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA), HHGregg, Inc. (NYSE:HGG), Starwood Waypoint Homes (NYSE:SFR), Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO), Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT), Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR), CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBG), Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL), Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY), RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX), Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE), ProLogis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD), Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH), Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI), Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND), Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH), Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Interview with the CEO: Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)
Bill Lenehan
REIT Sector Performance Being Weighed Down by Retail
Ki Bin Kim;  Michael Lewis
Interview with the CEO: Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)
Joseph D. Margolis
Single-Family Rentals and Apartments Performing at the Right Time
Haendel St. Juste
Interview with the President, CEO and Director: Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)
Ed Fritsch
A More Conducive Environment for REITs
Anthony Paolone
A Favorable View on Retail REITs Despite Sector Volatility
Alexander D. Goldfarb
Fundamentals Have Never Been Stronger in Multifamily and Industrial REITs
John R. Benda
A Bullish View on Apartments Subsector as Supply Diminishes
Robert Stevenson
