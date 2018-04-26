Real Estate

The Wall Street Transcript
April 26, 2018

Companies covered: W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC), ProLogis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD), SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG), Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC), Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), GGP (NYSE:GGP), Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY), Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG), LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE), QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST), Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY), RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX), Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN), Purplebricks Group PLC (OTCMKTS:PRPPF), SoftBank Group Corp (OTCMKTS:SFTBF), Expedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE), Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI), Black Knight (NYSE:BKI), CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX), RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP), VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI), Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG), EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP), Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY), Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), American Campus Communities Inc (NYSE:ACC), Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO), Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT), Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT), Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX), Sears Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SHLD), Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT), Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM), Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT), Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX), CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBG), Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL), STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. (NYSE:STWD), Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR), American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH), Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH), Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD), Federal National Mortgage Assctn Fnni Me (OTCBB:FNMA), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCBB:FMCC), Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN), D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL), iStar Financial Inc. (NYSE:STAR), Colony NorthStar (NYSE:CLNS), Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT), Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC), Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS), Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH), Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET), Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB), LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO), Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR), Safety, Income & Growth Inc. (NYSE:SAFE), Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI), Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Interview with the CEO: W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)
Jason E. Fox
Interview with the CEO: VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)
Edward B. Pitoniak
Interview with the President and CEO: Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)
James E. Cline
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Safety, Income & Growth Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)
Jay Sugarman
Interest Rates Directly Impact Demand in Real Estate Subsectors
Jade Rahmani
Interview with the President and CEO: Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)
Hessam Nadji
Negative Sentiment in Retail Weighing Down Shopping Center REITs
Jim Lykins
M&A to Have Significant Impact on REITs This Year
Jeremy Metz;  John P. Kim
Interview with the President and CEO: Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)
Paul E. Smithers
Transformational Opportunity Among Real Estate Names
John Campbell
Despite Dividends, REITs Struggle to Attract Investor Attention
Alexander D. Goldfarb
