Real Estate

May 10, 2019

Companies covered: BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT), Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET), Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT), UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH), Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT), Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH), Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR), ProLogis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD), American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH), Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH), Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG), Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO), Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP), CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), Front Yard Residential Corp. (NYSE:RESI), Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK), Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS), Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO), Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX), HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP), STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR), Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI), Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI), Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP), National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA), CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT), Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Interview with the President, CFO and Secretary/Treasurer: National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)
Tamara D. Fischer
Interview with the CEO: CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)
Jerry Barag
Potential Headwinds on the Horizon for REITs
Jim Lykins
Interview with the President, CEO and Director: Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP)
Nelson Mills
Interview with the CFO and Treasurer: Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK)
George P. Doyle
Interview with the CEO: Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)
Steven P. Grimes
Stock Performance for REITs Will Be Driven by Macro Factors in 2019
Anthony Paolone
A Positive Outlook on Industrial and West Coast Office REITs
John P. Kim;  Jeremy Metz
