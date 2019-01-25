The Wall Street Transcript
Oil & Gas: Independent, Major Integrated, Exploration & Production

January 25, 2019

Companies covered: EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG), Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC), Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG), BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY), Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES), Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO), Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS), International Frontier Resources Corporation (OTCMKTS:IFRTF), Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH), Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET), Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE), Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY), W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Interview with the President and CEO: International Frontier Resources Corporation (OTCMKTS:IFRTF)
Steve Hanson
Interview with the President and CEO: Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)
Anthony Marino
Interview with the SVP, Downstream: Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)
Keith Chiasson
Interview with the CEO: Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY)
A.T. Smith
Overall Backdrop is Constructive for Energy in 2019
Noah Barrett
Interview with the President, CEO, Secretary and Director: Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)
John A. Brda
Interview with the Founder, Chairman and CEO and the EVP and CFO: W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)
Tracy W. Krohn;  Janet Yang
Bullish Forecast for Oil Prices in 2019
Pavel Molchanov
