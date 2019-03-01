Investing Strategies

The Wall Street Transcript
March 01, 2019

Companies covered: SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB), Aalberts Industries N.V. (AMS:AALB), Partners Group Holding (SWX:PGHN), Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM), Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR), Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR), Brink's Company (The) (NYSE:BCO), Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT), SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC), Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS), MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET), BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA), PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC)

Buy ($175)

Using Options to Hedge and Add Alpha to an Equity Strategy
Eli Pars
Finding Best-in-Class Growth Investments with a Globally Unconstrained Philosophy
Brad Barth;  Keefer Babbitt
Constructing Concentrated Portfolios Through On-the-Ground Research
Michael Cook
Maintaining a Focus on Quality and Valuation in the Late Stages of the Recovery
Eric M. Teal
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the SVP and CFO: Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)
Interview with the CEO: Genoil Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNOLF)
Interview with the Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO: Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Finding Best-in-Class Growth Investments with a Globally Unconstrained Philosophy
Using Options to Hedge and Add Alpha to an Equity Strategy
Maintaining a Focus on Quality and Valuation in the Late Stages of the Recovery
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
MLPs Feeling Pressure to Convert to C-Corp Structures
OPEC’s Production Cuts Are a Dominant Theme in the Tanker Market
Anticipating a Better 2019 Than 2018 for Midstream Energy
