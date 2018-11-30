The Wall Street Transcript
Investing Strategies

November 30, 2018

Companies covered: Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM), Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord (NYSE:TM), Honda Motor Company, Ltd. (NYSE:HMC), General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD), Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (KRX:005930), Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), KAR Auction Services, Inc (NYSE:KAR), IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX), Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG), RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL), Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG), PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC), BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT), Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG), Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY), National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG), American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT), Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC), Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR), Smith (A.O.) Corporation (NYSE:AOS), Johnson Controls, Inc. (NYSE:JCI), Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON), Ingersoll-Rand plc (Ireland) (NYSE:IR), Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN), Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB), Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI), General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), Sun Hydraulics Corporation (NASDAQ:SNHY), Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), Skanska AB (OTCMKTS:SKSBF)

Buy ($175)

Identifying Small Caps That Can Compound Capital Over Time
Brien M. O’Brien;  Brad Schatz
Using a Value-Minded Approach to Investing
Eric M. Teal
Applying a Value-Based Style in a Momentum-Based Market
John G. Ullman
Screening Infrastructure for Asset Quality, Management Quality and Valuation
Andrew Alexander;  Tom Miller
Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President, CEO and Director: Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)
Interview with the Founder and CEO: United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)
Interview with the President and Director: Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Bullish on Copper Over the Medium to Long Term Despite Lagging Demand
Clinical Trial Readouts on the Horizon for NASH Monotherapies
A Favorable Future for Today’s Leaner, More Data-Driven Biotechs
