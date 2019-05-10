The Wall Street Transcript
Insurance

May 10, 2019

Companies covered: Progressive Corporation (The) (NYSE:PGR), Allstate Corporation (The) (NYSE:ALL), Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HIG), Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF), The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV), American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG), Chubb Corporation (The) (NYSE:CB), W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB), The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG), Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS), Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL), RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR), Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC), Intact Financial Corporation (TSE:IFC), Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW), The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG), Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI), Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR), Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL), Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Interview with the President and CEO: Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR)
Joseph P. Lacher
Interview with the SVP, Corporate Development & Strategy: Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)
David Webb
Interview with the Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO: Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSHD)
Mark E. Jones
Different Trends Expected in Various Business Lines of Insurance
Meyer Shields
Personal Lines Insurance Is a Good Place to Be
J. Paul Newsome
Commercial Lines Among the Most Favorable Insurance Subsectors
Amit Kumar
