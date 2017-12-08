The Wall Street Transcript
Gold, Precious Metals & Mining

December 08, 2017

Companies covered: Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ), Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG), Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU), NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE), Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN), Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC), PREMIER GOLD MINES COM NPV (OTCMKTS:PIRGF), Avino Silver and Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM), McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX), Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU), Pershing Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:PGLC), Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN), HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM), Teck Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TECK), MMG Ltd. (HKG:1208), Trevali Mining Corp. (TSE:TV), Lundin Mining Corporation (OTCMKTS:LUNMF), Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO), Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (TSE:CMMC), Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO), Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM), Ascendant Resources (OTCMKTS:ASDRF), Titan Mining Corp. (TSE:TI), Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS), Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL), Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF), Broadway Gold Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BDWYF), Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR), United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY), Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK)

Interview with the President and CEO: Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)
Christopher M. Jones
Bullish on Zinc Due to Emerging Supply Deficit
Stefan Ioannou
Interview with the President and CEO: Broadway Gold Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BDWYF)
Duane Parnham
Waiting for a Price Recovery in the Uranium Sector
Rob Chang
Interview with the President and CEO: Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)
Michael Steinmann
Interview with the CEO: Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)
Bradford Cooke
Interview with the Founder and CEO: United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)
John C. Lawrence
Interview with the President and Director: Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF)
Ioannis Tsitos
Interview with the CEO, President and Director: Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)
Christopher E. Herald
