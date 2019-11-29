The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript

Gold, Precious Metals and Mining

November 29, 2019

Companies covered: South32 Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:SOUHY), HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM), Lundin Mining Corporation (OTCMKTS:LUNMF), Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY), Champion Iron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPRF), Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF), Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ), Fireweed Zinc Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FWEDF), Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS), Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG), SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV), Golden Star Resources, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS), Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD), Newmont Goldcorp Corp. (NYSE:NEM), Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC), Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC), Compass Gold Corp. (CVE:CVB), Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG), St. Barbara Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:STBMY), Cardinal Resources Ltd. (TSE:CDV), Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM), United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY), B2Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG), Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM), Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV), Teranga Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:TGCDF), Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBDF), Crystal Lake Mining Corporation (OTCMKTS:SIOCF), Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL), Libero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBCMF), Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF), Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG), AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU), Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK), Detour Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:DRGDF), Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM), Gold Standard Ventures Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV), TMAC Resources (OTCMKTS:TMMFF)

Positive on Gold and Expecting Higher Prices in 2020
Michael Curran
Interview with the CEO: Libero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBCMF)
Ian Slater
Interview with the President and CEO: Crystal Lake Mining Corporation (OTCMKTS:SIOCF)
Maurizio Napoli
Interview with the Director, President and CEO: Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBDF)
Chris Taylor
Trade War Tensions Driving Demand Uncertainty and Price Volatility
Stefan Ioannou
Interview with the President, CEO and Director: Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)
Glen Van Treek
Interview with the Founder and CEO: United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)
John C. Lawrence
Interview with the President and Director: Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF)
Ioannis Tsitos
Investing in Attractively Valued Gold Equities
Caesar M.P. Bryan;  Chris Mancini
Interview with the CEO, President and Director: Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)
Christopher E. Herald
Gold Positioned to Outperform in a Low-Inflation Environment
Carey MacRury
