Gold, Precious Metals and Mining

Companies covered: Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA), Trevali Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:TREVF), Lundin Mining Corporation (OTCMKTS:LUNMF), Teck Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TECK), HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM), Ascendant Resources (OTCMKTS:ASDRF), Nevsun Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU), South32 Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:SOUHY), Zijin Mining Group (OTCMKTS:ZIJMF), Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (OTCMKTS:CPPMF), Mitsubishi Materials Corp. (TYO:5711), Champion Iron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPRF), Broadway Gold Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BDWYF), Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK), Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO), Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG), Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR), Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL), Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF), United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY), Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

Buy ($175)