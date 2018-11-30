The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Gold, Precious Metals and Mining

November 30, 2018

Companies covered: Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA), Trevali Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:TREVF), Lundin Mining Corporation (OTCMKTS:LUNMF), Teck Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TECK), HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM), Ascendant Resources (OTCMKTS:ASDRF), Nevsun Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU), South32 Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:SOUHY), Zijin Mining Group (OTCMKTS:ZIJMF), Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (OTCMKTS:CPPMF), Mitsubishi Materials Corp. (TYO:5711), Champion Iron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPRF), Broadway Gold Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BDWYF), Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK), Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO), Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG), Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR), Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL), Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF), United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY), Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

Interview with the President and CEO: Broadway Gold Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BDWYF)
Thomas Smeenk
Interview with the Executive Chairman: Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)
John W. Seaberg
Interview with the President, CEO and Director: Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)
John A. McCluskey
Interview with the VP, Finance, Treasurer and CFO: Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)
Raul Jacob
Interview with the President and CEO: Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)
Christopher M. Jones
Bullish on Copper Over the Medium to Long Term Despite Lagging Demand
Stefan Ioannou
Interview with the CEO: Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)
Bradford Cooke
Interview with the Founder and CEO: United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)
John C. Lawrence
Interview with the President and Director: Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF)
Ioannis Tsitos
Interview with the CEO, President and Director: Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)
Christopher E. Herald
