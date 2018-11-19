The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Yield Curve Pushes Portfolio Manager to Short End of the Curve for Her California Tax Payers

November 19, 2018

Kimberly C. Friedricks is Managing Director of Fixed Income at Kayne Anderson Rudnick. Before joining Kayne Anderson Rudnick in 1998, Ms. Friedricks was responsible for management of fixed income trading, fundamental research and portfolio management, specializing in municipal-credit analysis for a specialty-management firm in Beverly Hills, California. Ms. Friedricks attended the University of Southern California and is a member of the California Society of Municipal Analysts.

In this exclusive 3,329 word interview in the Wall Street Transcript, Ms. Friedricks explains the basis for her current top portfolio picks.

“We’re seeing huge demand. We’ve seen a great deal of demand on the taxable side, particularly in the short end, and for a very long time in the high yield area on the municipal side. We’ve been seeing tremendous demand with very few breaks, you might say, since the change in the tax policy.

So when the new tax rules went into effect and we lost the state and local tax deduction — with a limit now of $10,000 — that changed the approach to portfolios for many people, many of the higher earners, higher taxpayers. So we’re seeing a huge amount of demand, particularly in California on the muni side.”

The Fed’s interest rate position is driving her decision making:

“One of the things that we’re really focusing on right now is the very short end of the curve. If we’re looking at taxable portfolios, or thinking IRA rollovers or pension plans, we’re very close to 3%. The two-year yield is at 2.91%; the five-year yield is at 3.03%. Then, we see that from the five-year portion to the 30-year yield is a difference of 40 basis points. So that makes no sense at all.

What we’re focusing on very much right now, as are many advisers, is the much shorter — the three-year and under — portion of the curve…”

To get all the details from Kimberly Friedricks, visit the Wall Street Transcript.

Related News

John Wooden Coached Portfolio Manager Makes California Tax Based Investors Happy
November 19, 2018

Activist Investor Burkle Pushes New CEO on Barnes & Noble
March 18, 2010

Janet M. Brown, President and CEO of FundX Investment Group, Details Her Professional Portfolio Strategy
March 19, 2018

First Eagle Portfolio Managers Kimball Brooker and Sean Slein Find Safe High Yield Investments in a Low Yield World
August 23, 2017

Cerner Corporation (CERN) Steps Ahead of Demand Curve with Population Health Management Efforts
October 25, 2013

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)
Interview with the CEO and the President and Chairman: NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)
Interview with the CEO: Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Generating Cash Flow Through High-Quality Fixed Income
Using a Thematic, Bottom-Up Approach to Invest in Global Financial Services
Positively Impacting Society Through Investments in West Africa
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Clinical Trial Readouts on the Horizon for NASH Monotherapies
A Favorable Future for Today’s Leaner, More Data-Driven Biotechs
Gene Therapy Companies with Better Clinical Data and Benefits Likely to Do Well
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 