WBI Investments Declares Dividends are the Path to Portfolio Success in 2019

Matt Schreiber is President and Chief Investment Strategist of WBI Investments, Inc. Mr. Schreiber is responsible for the day-to-day oversight of WBI’s business operations. As Chief Investment Strategist, Mr. Schreiber’s responsibilities include market and economic analysis, portfolio strategy, and product design and development.

Prior to assuming his current duties, Mr. Schreiber served as Vice President of Business Development and adviser to the investment committee from 2007 to 2012. Mr. Schreiber received a Bachelor of Arts degree in history and a Master of Education degree from the University of South Carolina.

In this exclusive 3,033 word interview in the Wall Street Transcript, Mr. Schreiber details his investing philosophy and creates a case for his current bias towards the diviedend bearing stocks:

“When the markets are more favorable, we look to buy high-quality stocks that pay a dividend. Historically, about half of the return of markets, and what markets have given investors, comes from the dividend. So we think that’s a pretty sound investment strategy: buy low, sell high, collect the dividend and manage the risk to owning each position every single day. If we can limit losses to a reasonable level, then it can be easy to get back to even and make money again.”

The competitve nature of technology will limit gains in the near term, according to Matt Scheiber:

“Consumer staples have gotten beat up this year. People are going to have to eat if this market gets tougher. There are a number of consumer-staple-oriented names that could be very good. Certain aspects of technology will continue to do very well, but your headline movers are — it’s your Facebooks (NASDAQ:FB), your Amazons (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) — all are going to face stiffer competition in the years to come. So the big tech craze may be over here, and you may see a rotation from growth to value, so again, I would look at names that pay a pretty juicy dividend.”

